Two die in weekend accident

Lucasville–Two people were killed from injuries sustained in a one-car accident Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol at 11:12 am, received a call of a single vehicle injury crash on SR 104 approximately four miles north of State Route 348.

Steven R. Vaughn, 25 of Piketon, was traveling northbound on State Route 104 in a 2005 Chevy Impala

when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

As a result of the crash, Mr. Vaughn received serious non-life threatening injuries. He was

transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth then flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Front seat Passenger Case y D. Fritz, 27 of Piketon, was pronounced dead at the scene and rear

seat passenger James A. Phipps , 28 of West Portsmouth, was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, but later died as a result of his injuries.

A 4th passenger, Mathias C. Vaughn, one, of Piketon, was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center then flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Scioto Squad 2, Valley Township EMS, Portsmouth Ambulance,

Morgan Township Fire Department and Valley Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.