Red Cross to hold Disaster Response Training

Tornadoes and flooding have seemingly become part of the every day lately of people in Scioto County and surrounding areas, and one of the biggest helpers in these areas is The American Red Cross.

The Red Cross primarily consists of volunteers meaning they are in constant need of people to help out, whether it be weather-related or accident related, The American Red Cross needs people who are willing and able to help out in a time of need.

“We are in huge need of trying to recruit local people to volunteer with Disaster Relief in our local area,” said Bryan Smith-Disaster Program Specialist of the Local Red Cross office in Portsmouth. “We are hosting a training on June 15th for current and New Volunteers at our local office.”

The Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, which serves Adams, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike and Scioto Counties sent out an email to help local chapters in obtaining volunteers by stating they have a mission-critical need for Disaster Action Team volunteers. These hometown heroes provide timely response to disasters such as home fires, flooding, and tornadoes and assist those affected by providing a safe place to stay, food, health and mental health services to alleviate their suffering.

They added that across the nation, every eight minutes, the American Red Cross is called upon to provide help and hope to people in need. Locally, the need is no less great as exemplified this month by the dozen families that have been assisted by the Ohio River Valley Red Cross after suffering home loss caused by a disaster.

For more than 130 years, the American Red Cross has fulfilled its humanitarian mission. Powered by a workforce of more than 90 percent volunteers, the Red Cross is down the street, across the country and around the world. The Ohio River Valley American Red Cross has been serving its communities for over 100 years now. Volunteers, serving their community are a constant need. Disaster Action Team training will be conducted on June 15, at the local office in Portsmouth from 9 AM – 3 PM. If you or someone you know would like to serve in the community please reach out to the Ohio River Valley American Red Cross for more information. You can reachthe Red Cross at 1801 Robinson Ave. Portsmouth, 740-354-3293 or visit RedCross.org.

If you have been thinking about doing some volunteer work, now is a great time to do so, The American Red Cross needs you.

Smith reached out to the Portsmouth Daily Times to reach a vast majority of people, who might be interested in helping out, but do not know how or where to do that. With the most recent tornado activity so close to here, it would be a great way to show you care, by volunteering and learning how to become part of a great organization in the area of disaster relief or any other area The Red Cross needs volunteers to assist others who have suffered a time of turmoil.

Red Cross Disaster Response Training

An American Red Cross volunteer speaking to a young man in disaster relief. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_DAT-Training-Press-Release-1.jpg An American Red Cross volunteer speaking to a young man in disaster relief. Courtesy Photos The American Red Cross vehicle right in the middle of the aftermath of a tornado, ready to jump into action. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_red-cross-tornado.jpg The American Red Cross vehicle right in the middle of the aftermath of a tornado, ready to jump into action. Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

