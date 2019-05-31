Posted on by

2019 Scioto County Fair Schedule


PDT Staff Report

Below are the assigned acts for the 2019 Scioto County Fair, as well as prices for admission into this year’s Fair:

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Shane Runion

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Ashley McBryde The Girl Going Nowhere Tour

Friday, Aug. 9 -Sawyer Brown

Also this year: the Showcase of Bands (Aug. 5), the Continental Circus with two shows (Aug. 8), and the Cavalcade of Thrills Demolition Derby (Aug. 10.)

2019 Scioto County Fair General Public Ticket/Pass Prices:

* Good Any Day (includes Rides) – $9.00 (sold 7/31 to 8/4 at Fair Office)

* Season pass (does not include rides) – $30.00 (sold at fair office and gates)

* General Admission (includes Rides) – $10.00 (sold at gates)

* Senior Citizen Day (60 or older) Friday – $3.00 (sold at gates)

The follow events will take place at the 2019 Scioto County Fair as part of the Junior Fair:

Saturday, August 3

• 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Booth Setup only, 4-H Building Note: No sign in of projects

Sunday, August 4

• Anytime: 4-H Livestock Penned, Except Market Hogs, Lambs and Goats

• 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. only 4-H Market Hog Arrival: Weighed and penned upon arrival. Must be penned by 10:00 a.m.

• 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lamb & Goat Arrival: All Lambs & Goats must be penned by 5:00 p.m. Sunday

• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon only and 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. only: Rabbit and Poultry Check in

• 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Booth Set-up, 4-H Building (sign-in noon – 5:00 p.m.)

• 12:00 noon – 5:00 p.m. Sign In: Still, Clothing and Food & Nutrition Projects, 4-H Building

• 1:00 p.m. Open Horse Show

• 5:30 p.m. All Market Rabbits must be penned by 5:30 p.m.

• 6:00 p.m. Market Rabbit Weigh-In

• 6:00 p.m. Weigh-In of Market Lambs and Market Goats

• Immediately After Sheep & Goat Weigh in: All specie barn meeting in the arena

Monday, August 5

• 7:30 a.m. All Beef Projects must be in place

• 8:00 a.m. Weigh 4-H Steers

• 9:00 a.m. Poultry Show

• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon 4-H Exhibits & Sign-In: Still, Clothing & Food & Nutrition Projects

• All booths must be completed by 12:00 noon. Judging will begin promptly at noon!

• 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon Tablescapes set up and entries turned in. Judging begins at noon.

• 12:00 noon All Beautification projects must be registered by noon. Judging begins at noon.

• 12:00 noon All 4-H Livestock must be penned and 4-H Exhibits in place (unless otherwise listed)

• 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. 4-H Building closed to the public for judging

• 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Cloverbud Interviews (Local entertainment building)

• 5:00 p.m. 4-H Club Parade Line Up (south parking lot)

• 5:00 p.m. Kiddy Tractor Pull, Livestock Show Arena

• 7:45 p.m. Introduction of and Court, Grandstand

• 8:00 p.m. Tablescapes Award Ceremony, 4-H Building. Displays may be removed following ceremony. Awards forfeited if removed prior to ceremony.

Tuesday, August 6

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Working Goat Exhibition, Livestock Arena

• Immediately following Working Goats: 4-H Dairy Goat Show

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

• 3:00 p.m. 4-H Breeding & Market Goat Show, Livestock Arena

Wednesday, August 7

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Swine Show, Livestock Arena

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

• 6:00 p.m. 4-H Sheep Show, Livestock Arena

Thursday, August 8

• 12:00 Noon “A Day in the Ring” Special Needs Livestock Show

• 6:00 p.m. 4-H Beef Show, Livestock Arena

Friday, August 9

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, Livestock Arena

• 9:00 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

• 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Cloverbud Interviews (Local entertainment tent)

• 6:00 p.m. Showman of Showmen Contest, Livestock Arena. Announcement of Outstanding Exhibitors

• Friday, Midnight – Saturday, 6:00 a.m.: Non-Sale Livestock Exhibits may be removed

Saturday, August 10

• 11:00 a.m. Junior Fair Livestock Sale, Livestock Arena. Sale Order: Goat, Swine, Rabbit, Sheep, Beef & Poultry

• Midnight: 4-H Livestock may be removed.

Sunday, August 11

• 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m. 4-H displays, booths, and exhibits must be removed from 4-H Building. Any items not picked up will be discarded.

Please Note: All 4-H Livestock and Exhibits must remain displayed until midnight Friday of the Fair. Livestock may leave between midnight on Friday of the Fair and 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning. If they do not leave at that time, they must also wait until Saturday, midnight of the Fair. Booths may not be removed until Sunday, 12:00 noon – 4:00 pm

