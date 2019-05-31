Fairgrounds to host Monster Truck event

LUCASVILLE – For the first time in Scioto County’s rich history, the Scioto County Fairgrounds will be the host of the Monster Truck Summer Heat Tour. The Monster Truck Summer Heat Tour will be taking place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1st.

“America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to Scioto County with a Great line-up of Monster Trucks & Thrill Show: Enjoy All the Fun & High Energy Excitement!”, is how the first ever Monster Truck Summer Heat Tour event to take place in Scioto County is described according to the Scioto County Fairground’s website.

You may purchase tickets in advance to Saturday’s show by visiting bit.ly/MonstersScioto, or by visiting Coopers Trucks and Accessories at 3870 Rhodes avenue in New Boston. Advance purchased tickets are just $12. Children two and under are permitted free to Saturday’s Monster Truck Summer Heat Tour event.

For those not interested in purchasing tickets prior to Saturday’s show may still purchase what available tickets remain prior to the start of the event. However, tickets purchased at the gate may be of increased price than if you had purchased them ahead of time. All purchases at the gate must be made with cash and are non-refundable.

Some of the most famous television monster trucks from around the world will be in attendance and competing in Saturday’s event including: Heavy Hitter, Basher, Midnight Rider, and many more.

Fear of rain creeping into your Saturday plans? With the grandstands at the Scioto County Fairgrounds being under a roof, patrons attending Saturday’s event will not have to worry about being rained on once the event officially starts and you’re in your seat.

Gates open at noon Saturday June 1st for those wishing to enter into the fairgrounds. From 12:30 to 1:30, patrons may attend a pre-show meet and greet and party with the drivers of each truck. Admission to the meet and greet is only five dollars. The part y will feature a kids zone while will have a bounce house where they can enjoy themselves prior to the beginning of the race. The show begins at 2:00 and will conclude around 4:00 p.m. After the show, patrons may stick around to get autographs from their favorite driver during Saturday’s race.

No outside food or drinks are permitted within the event, and parking is free for those wishing to attend.

