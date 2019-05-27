Noggins wins golf scramble

The four man team for Richard Noggins pub took first place in the 30th annual Southern Ohio Shrine Club’s golf scramble on May 25. Players on the team were Justin Ridout, Ron Thacker, Levi Morgan and Luke Morgan. Each member earned a plaque donated by Larry Moore Trophies & Sports.

“We experienced a short rain delay causing the game to wrap up a little later than usual,” said Mike Craigmiles, President of the Southern Ohio Shrine Club.

Blessed Home team two won took second place, closest to the pin on hole 13, and the putting contest. A senior level award was given to Jim Turner’s team and the New Boston Eagles foursome. Turner also took the Skins on hole one with Columbus Equipment taking hole two and Mr. Walkers team on hole three. Longest putt on hole nine went to Pendleton and closest to line on hole two went to Rachford.

Craigmiles wrapped up the event saying,”We want to thank everyone for coming out and especially our sponsors for another good year.”

For 2019 sponsors include Hunter-Williams Insurance, Glockner, Buckeye Dairy Bar, Neal Hatcher, Berndt & Murfin Insurance Agency, AFSCME #1039 City Employees, F.C. Daehler Mortuary and Distel Contruction along with over 100 local businesses and individuals who purchased a Tee sign.