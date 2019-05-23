Main Street farmer’s market begins

The Main Street Portsmouth Farmers Market was held on Saturday and started off the 2019 season.

Local vendors of local produce, jams and jellies, art work, jewelry, pet treats, flowers, and other wares set up along the esplanade while shoppers browsed items for sale.

Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt said that based on Saturday’s market, he expects the season to be a good one.

“This is the kick off for the Farmer’s Market for the year and I think it’s been a pretty good one. We’ve had live music from Johnny Whisman, and we had a planting seed activity for the kids and they really enjoyed it,” said Pratt. “The vendors, we have several new ones starting this year and they are already saying they will be back. A lot of the original, classic vendors are here as well. I think this is a good sign for the coming year. “

Pratt talked about the importance of shopping small, and coming out to support local farmers and cottage industry businesses.

“Main Street sponsors this event and holds it, because its really important to shop small. Not just with your brick and mortar stores, but cottage industry businesses and farmers and everyone as well. We’re really blessed to have the Scioto County Commissioners on our side making this happen,” said Pratt.

The Main Street Portsmouth Farmers Market is held every Saturday, from 9 a.m to noon, on the Roy Rogers Esplanade until October 26.

By Ivy Potter

