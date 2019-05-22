Shrine golf scramble May 25th

“The 30th annual Shrine golf scramble will be held for the first time at the Elks Country Club this year,” said Micheal Osborne of the Southern Ohio Shrine Club. For the previous 29 years it had been held at the Shawnee Golf Course. The new location has opportunity for additional teams to sign up since there are more carts available this year.

Golfers will enjoy a best ball tournament of 18 holes with many competitions and games of skill. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with a shot gun start. Teams are asked to be at the Elks Country Club by 7:30 a.m. for rules review and starting locations. Donuts and coffee will be served.

Your entry fee includes the round of golf, cart rental with drinks and your luncheon ticket. Upon the tournament completion, players are asked to to attend the luncheon and prize awards at the Southern Ohio Shrine Club located on State Route 52 behind the Portsmouth West football field.

All teams will consist of four players and the entry fee is $280 which covers all expenses for the day. All proceeds go to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Osborne encouraged people to gather a team to support the cause, “This is the largest fund raiser we do and we still have room for more teams.”

He said many local players look forward to this particular tournament because of the club’s experience and management. The Shrine Club asks that you show support and patronage to the many local sponsors who have contributed to the success over the years. For 2019 sponsors include Hunter-Williams Insurance, Glockner, Buckeye Dairy Bar, Neal Hatcher, Berndt & Murfin Insurance Agency, AFSCME #1039 City Employees, F.C. Daehler Mortuary and Distel Contruction along with over 100 local businesses and individuals who purchased a Tee sign.

To become a sponsor contact a local Shrine Club member or Micheal Osborne at Osborne’s Modern Cleaners 740-354-2440. Contact a member or Osborne to sign up a team or show up to play Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Some of the participants from last year’s Southern Ohio Shrine Golf Scramble. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_Some-of-the-2018-Southern-Ohio-Shrine-Golf-Scramble-participants.jpg Some of the participants from last year’s Southern Ohio Shrine Golf Scramble. Submitted photo