2019 Mural Benefit Concert announced

The second annual Mural Benefit concert will be held on June 1, with artists Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Rick Ferrell and Jacob Tolliver set to perform.

With decade’s worth of songwriting/performing, and hits like, Fishing in the Dark, and Mr. Bojangles, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band remains one of the most accomplished bands in American Roots music. They will be making a stop in Scioto County during their extended 50th Anniversary Tour.

They will headline the second annual Mural Benefit concert to be held at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on June 1st, 2019. They are joined by special guest Rick Ferrell, Portsmouth, Ohio native turned Nashville singer/songwriter, who has written and pinned the most played song of the decade for Tim McGraw with the #1 song, “Something like that,” a.k.a. The Barbecue Stain song, chart toping hits for Martina McBride, and various other Nashville recording artists.

In addition – Portsmouth native Jacob Tolliver will open the show on June 1st. For the last year, Tolliver has been the official opening act for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, Jerry Lee Lewis.

Coincidentally in 2013, Jacob was selected to portray the role of Jerry Lee Lewis, “The Killer,” in the Las Vegas production of the Broadway musical “Million Dollar Quartet.” He was also seen on Season XIV of American Idol, making it through to Hollywood Week.

“It’s gonna be an extremely awesome night of country music,” said Tolliver. “The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are a very iconic country group. It’ll definitely a thrill to be on the same stage together.”

The 2019 Mural Benefit concert will be June 1, 2019 with doors opening at 6:30 PM at the Vern Rife Center for the Arts. Tickets begin at just $35.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_DIRT.jpg Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Submitted