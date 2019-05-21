Wheelersburg man killed in Tennessee motorcycle accident

A local man from Wheelersburg, Richard Webb II, lost his life in a motorcycle accident Saturday, on Chapman Highway in Sevierville, Tn.

According to a released police report from LT. Don Boshears, of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Knoxville Public Information Officer, the accident occurred Saturday at 3:53 p.m., when a 2002 Mazda SUV, driven by Allison Click from Seymour, Tn., was turning from Pleasant Hill Road onto Chapman Highway and failed to yield. Webb’s 2012 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling East on Chapman Highway in Lane 2, merged to Lane 1 and was struck by Click’s Mazda in the intersection.

Click passed a field sobriety test at the scene and was charged with failure to yield and failure to show proof of insurance.

Both Webb and a passenger on the Harley Davidson, Bridgett McGlone from South Webster, were wearing helmets.

Webb was pronounced dead at the scene. McGlone was injured at the time, but her injuries are not known at this time.

The accident was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrolman, James Fox.

No further information was released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol at the time. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved