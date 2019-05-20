Local artists to perform at VRCFA on Saturday

Shane Runion will be in concert joining King Calaway, and Frank Grasso this Saturday at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts as part of Friends of Portsmouth’s effort to bring the boat races back to River Days.

According to Runion, when asked if he’d be interested in joining the lineup he jumped on the opportunity to do something that would benefit Portsmouth. “I’ve always been very pro-Portsmouth and pro-Scioto County so it was something I was very excited to do, I always am. I think I’ve always been someone very proud of home and very comfortable with home and I embrace it, but I think there’s been a movement and it’s exciting to see a group of people like the Friends of Portsmouth rallying the community,” said Runion.

Runion stated he felt the boat races would encourage people to check out Portsmouth. “I’m excited I think it will be great,” said Runion. “I think the most exciting thing is it’s not something you get to see in any city, let alone not having to leave your hometown. I think it will be cool, and bring a lot of people into Portsmouth.”

Runion said he looks forward to performing with other talent from the area. “I’m always excited to play with talented people, and everyone having local roots just reinforces that we have it in our blood, that this area is a great place for breeding music and I think it shows that,” said Runion.

Runion said he looks forward to performing his two biggest hits “Tattoos” and “Love You That Much” which have both spent time on the top charts. Tickets for the concert are available through the McKinley Box Office, and can be purchased online or by calling.

A limited number of tickets are also on sale for a meet and greet with King Calaway, which will be held prior to the show. Tickets for the meet and greet can be purchased through Eventbrite by searching “Friends of Portsmouth” or “King Calaway”.

