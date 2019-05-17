Posted on by

Scioto County Prosecutor issues indictments


Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman announced the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 10 and returned 28 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Amber Kay Mingus, 32, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Bruan Keith Littleton, 39, Lucasville: failure to appear.

Philip Eugene Guido, Jr., 30, West Portsmouth: two counts failure to appear.

Tracy L. Rickett, 46, South Portsmouth, Ky: five counts failure to appear.

Tessa K. Bennett, 38, Wheelersburg: theft of drugs.

Jamie Evans, 68, Sciotoville: receiving stolen property.

James David Burchett, Jr., 40, West Union: receiving stolen property.

Erik Michael Osborne, 35, Portsmouth: endangering children, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrell Eugene Mabry, Jr., 28, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, three counts having weapons while under disability, two counts possessing criminal tools, two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs,two counts trafficking in heroin, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine two counts possession of heroin.

Elvis Wiley, 41, South Shore, Ky: unlawful operation of a vehicle.

David Allen Mays, II, 32, Otway: intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case.

Christopher S. Maggard, 42, Wheelersburg: two counts receiving stolen property, falsification, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Cory L. Wood, 31, Wheelersburg: forging identification cards or selling or distributing forged identification cards, two counts receiving stolen property, falsification, obstructing official business, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Cameron Lee Cosby, 26, Portsmouth: criminal trespass, domestic violence, obstructing official business.

Darrin Clark Suttles, 50, Portsmouth: falsification, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Corey T. Williams, 46, Portsmouth: receiving stolen property, inducing panic, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance in a school safety zone, having weapons while under disability.

Blaze L. Osborne, 33, Lucasville: possession of heroin.

Amanda C. Payton, 26, Myrtle Beach, S. Car: possession of heroin.

Burt Copley, 41, Franklin Furnace: breaking and entering, theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property.

Burt Copley, 41 Franklin Furnace,: breaking and entering, theft, receiving stolen property.

Burt Copley, 41, Franklin Furnace: three counts criminal damaging or endangering, two counts criminal trespass, five counts petty theft.

Burt Copley, 41, Franklin Furnace: criminal damaging or endangering, breaking and entering, two counts theft, two counts telecommunications fraud.

Burt Copley, 41, Franklin Furnace: breaking and entering, theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property.

Burt Copley, 41, Franklin Furnace: criminal damaging or endangering, two counts criminal trespass, two counts petty theft.

Burt Copley, 41, Franklin Furnace: breaking and entering, theft.

Jessica Copley, 26,

Franklin Furnace: breaking and entering, theft.