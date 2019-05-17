Commissioners support early intervention program

The Scioto County Commissioners met Thursday for their regularly scheduled meeting with a limited number of items on the agenda.

From those items, Commissioners approved the minutes from May 14, along with requests to attend meetings, requests for appropriation transfers, and payment of moral obligations.

When asked for comment on the Prosecutor Early Intervention Program, announced by Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman on Tuesday, which will give potential drug possession offenders an opportunity to go into treatment prior to an indictment, Commissioner Mike Crabtree stated that he felt the program was a good opportunity. “A felony conviction pretty much ruins your future,” said Crabtree. “If you get the opportunity like you should, take advantage of it.”

Commissioner Bryan Davis noted that the program is something that has been enacted in several other counties around the state as well. “This is definitely huge, something from a personal standpoint, but also from a financial standpoint for the county. Keeping them out of jail, keeping offenders out of the jail which costs us a tremendous amount of money will be a big help to our sheriff and their budget, which automatically reflects on the general fund,” said Davis. “It’s a very positive thing I think.”

