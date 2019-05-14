Reed joins “Saved by the Belt” Club

A South Webster resident was presented with the “Saved by the Belt” award Friday at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Jewel Reed, 81, was saved from serious injury by wearing her safety belt when she was involved in a crash that occurred on County Road 250 in Porter Township in late February.

The “Saved by the Belt Club” is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. The club recognizes people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Lt. Shawn Kelley, Portsmouth Post Commander, presented Reed with the certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

Those present during the presentation included Staff Lt. Max Norris, Captain John Murphy from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, Trooper Nate Lawson, and Trooper Teddy Neal, Reed’s family and Miss Notre Dame Lexi Graf who’s River days Platform is seat belt safety.

In 2018 there were a total of 419 people killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use, and according to Lt. Kelley there have been 121 so far this year. Reed stated she has worn her seat belt ever since she started driving in 1955, and gives the simple advice to drivers to buckle up. “I would suggest anyone who is a driver to wear their seat belts if they want to live,” said Reed.

Reed also stressed the importance of limiting distractions while on the road by not texting or making phone calls while driving.

“Seat belt usage is paramount for survival in a motor vehicle,” Kelley said. “Too often are times when troopers are making house calls telling families that a loved one is gone, when a simple seat belt might prevent that.”

Kelley also noted that seeing Reed and Graf, someone who has been driving for many years and a teen who is able to use her platform to promote a cause, both speaking about the importance of wearing your seat belt and the dangers of driving distractions speaks volumes.

(Left to right) Lexi Graf, Captain John Murphy, Lt. Shawn Kelley, Trooper Nate Lawson, and Jewel Reed. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_REED-1.jpg (Left to right) Lexi Graf, Captain John Murphy, Lt. Shawn Kelley, Trooper Nate Lawson, and Jewel Reed.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved