50 summer scholarships awarded to local students

A total of 50 students were awarded scholarships during the annual Summer Scholarships Awards reception for area gifted students at the Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Friends Center, in Portsmouth, on May 9.

The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Gifted Services Department acts as liaison between businesses, individuals and organizations willing to sponsor Summer Enrichment Programs and students who are identified as gifted and are interested in participating in those programs. Sponsorship is important because it provides the opportunity for students to attend programs offered by colleges and universities throughout the nation and offers them unique experiences that wouldn’t be available to students otherwise.

Nearly 180 school administrators, teachers, parents, and students attended the event. Guest speakers Emma Grooms of Manchester High School and Rohit Kataria of Wheelersburg High School explained how and why the Summer Enrichment programs were so valuable to them and thanked sponsors for being so generous in their donations to the Gifted Services Programs. With help from the ESC scholarship program, Emma will be attending the Summer Arts Institute at Morehead State University, and Rohit will attend the Harvard pre-College Summer Program.

Sarah Lemaster, of Portsmouth High School, also performed a song for the audience. She will be pursuing music this summer at Ohio University Vocal Camp.

This year 40 students were awarded ESC Summer Enrichment Scholarships, which will pay either all or part of their summer enrichment tuition costs. Students receiving awards this year include Brandon Anderson, Sophia Arnett, Caden Banks, Rylie Banks, Jordan Bowman, Aria Bradley, Braxton Bradley, Dutch Byrd, Jesse Cantrell, Claire Clevenger, Megan Conley, Alex Cram, Emily Cram, Alexis Crank, Ava Cronin, Siera Davis, Zachary Fleenor, Draden Gillote, Sawyer Grashel, Emma Grooms, Tehya Hazelbaker, Dalton Hedrick, Macyn Johnson, Rohit Kataria, Serena Kataria, Sarah Lemaster, Jenna Mays, Allie McCray, Brandon Potter, Maggie Risner, Jacob Sherman, Skylar Steinhauer, Ethan Swick, Sarah Throckmorton, Noah Williams, Taran Willis, Blake Wood, Kathryn Wood, Tristan Wood, and Andrew Zuefle.

Sponsors for all of the Gifted Services’ Programs were recognized for their support at the event as well.

Jane Lee, of Miami University, was in attendance to recognize students who were awarded full-tuition scholarships to attend the Miami Summer Scholars Program. Scholarships for Scioto County students to attend this program come from the Scioto Foundation’s Bess and Marie Pixley Fund. Recipients of these scholarships were recognized along with those who received ESC scholarships to attend other summer programs.

Miami Summer Scholars is a selective, two-week program designed for academically talented high school students who will be juniors or seniors in the fall of 2019. Students will work with Miami’s world-renowned faculty in intensive academic modules centered on specific topics of interest, with themes like fine arts, entrepreneurship, medicine, social justice, sports management and more. They will experience college life and acquire learning experiences designed to prepare them for the college application process, including workshops focused on application essay writing, ACT/SAT test prep, and developing marketable leadership skills. To be eligible for this scholarship, Scioto County students must complete an application and have participated in rigorous coursework during high school earning a minimum of a 3.5-grade point average.

This year, 10 full Miami scholarships were awarded. Those students are Megan Conley, Emma Fleenor, Rylee Hagan, Austin Meyers, Mason Nolan, Ashlynn Pfau, Allison Price, Hailen Steele, Kendra Waddell, and Bailee Wireman.

