Recognizing a special mom on Mother’s Day

Phyllis Seidel, 81, is a mother of seven, grandmother of 15, and great-grandmother to 11 and according to friends and family, dedicated to her roles as all three.

Seidel was born and raised in Scioto County, and attended Minford School, with all of her children attending the district as well, and the majority of her grandchildren and great-children.

Seidel worked for 30 years while raising her children, from 1978 to 2010 and maintained a farm with her husband at the same time. Seidel and her husband David will be married 62 years on May 18th and still raise cattle, corn, beans and hay. Seidel says she has been involved with Minford Sports for the last 50 years with her children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren ranging from football, to basketball, to baseball, to softball, and track. With the last of her grandchildren graduating last year, Seidel says she looks forward to seeing her young great-grandchildren play sports next.

Seidel is a regular in the Falcon sport scene, attending every home game and away games whenever she can catch a ride. “I love the Minford Falcons,” said Seidel. “I’ve always been a Falcons fan.”

When asked if family was something that was really important to her, Seidel stated family was “everything”. Seidel came from a small family, with only one sister, but always knew she wanted a big family of her own. Seidel said classmates reminded her at a reunion that she once told them she wanted ten children.

Seidel says her husband was one of eight children, and that she looked up to her mother in-law. “I always admired my mother in-law and the way she raised her children,” Seidel said. “I always wanted a big family, and I got it.”

Seidel couldn’t recall what the hardest part of raising seven children was, other than it being a little bit chaotic now and again rounding them up for church on Sunday mornings.

“They were good children, and they helped their dad on the farm,” said Seidel.

When asked what the most rewarding part of raising her family was, Seidel said it was how her children turned out. “All my kids turned out to be good citizens. They’ve all got a good education, good jobs, and they’re raising their families well,” Seidel said. “We don’t have any problems. The great grand kids coming up are little tots and their so enjoyable.”

Christmas, Easter, and other family get togethers are always good times, according to Seidel who is thankful for her family being so close.

Seidel says her house is a popular stop for visitors, and she can always count on her children and grandchildren calling to check in, or taking her out for the day.

“They’re good kids,” said Seidel. “I’ve got a good family.”

According to Seidel’s youngest daughter, Deborah Daniels, you couldn’t ask for a better mother. “My mom is an angel on Earth,” said Daniels. “She is always supportive and involved, she has never let me down. With a big family, there usually is an activity or game and she’s right there in the middle of it! My mom is my heart, she’d do anything for her family but if she uses your middle name, watch out, and you know you are in trouble! Our family’s backbone, we‘re blessed. She’s been the best role model, I’d be nothing without her. We are blessed.”

Seidel https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_PHYLLIS.jpg Seidel Seidel and her 7 children. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_Phyllis-Seidel.jpg Seidel and her 7 children.

Phyllis Seidel, her grandchildren’s #1 fan.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved