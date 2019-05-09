New Boston Police receive commendations

People expect to be protected when it comes from their law enforcement agents, and the New Boston Police Department is doing just that for their citizens and the surrounding areas.

At the regular meeting of the New Boston Village Council meeting Tuesday night, Police Chief Steven Goins submitted a letter of Commendation for Captain Robert Deerfield and Officer Kyle Galloway for making arrests of Sean Freeman and Ronald Amburgey for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs where 20 grams of meth was recovered. The letter stated that both officers exhibited high professional law enforcement conduct and that he was very grateful that the officers show and have an interest in their community.

Mayor Junior Williams and village council voted to accept this letter. Goins also submitted one for Officer Ethan Carmichael on a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and an arrest. Williams spoke on Officer Carmichael of the good things he has been doing on the recovery of stolen vehicles.

During the meeting there was a resolution to recognize and declare the week of May 8th-May 16th as Light Ohio Blue Week in the village of New Boston. Light Ohio Blue week was started in Columbus last year to honor fallen police officers and to show support for law enforcement. It was made statewide this year.

Goins, in his report, said he has started to file a grant with the Ohio Criminal Justice Services asking for three Marcs base units and six walkie-talkies whether they get it is competitive until August. Deadline is June 1st.

A date was set for May 14th at 10:00 a.m. for a Finance Committee Meeting.

Ordinances 14, 15, 16, and 17 were voted on to suspend the rules and then voted upon to be adopted unanimously by council.

Councilman John Whisman brought up a discussion about getting working water fountains at the parks in New Boston, council decided to bring that up in the next meeting as an ordinance to be voted upon.

Councilman Dan Fetty brought up a crosswalk and Village Administrator Steve Hamilton discussed some possibilities. Fetty also asked about a flag and pole being fixed and Hamilton said they are working on getting that fixed as well.

Councilman Ryan Ottney brought up the fact that the basketball rims in the parks needed work and nets and Hamilton said he intends on fixing them as well. The meeting was then adjourned.

The next regular meeting of the New Boston Village Council will be held on May 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Deerfield https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_Deerfield.jpg Deerfield Courtesy Photos Galloway https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_KyleGalloway.jpg Galloway Courtesy Photos Carmichael https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_EthanCarmichael.jpg Carmichael Courtesy Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved