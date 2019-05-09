Stamp Out Hunger this Saturday

This Saturday is the Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive, which unites letter carriers to collect food donations for local kitchens.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers in more than 10,000 cities and towns across America collect the goodness and compassion of their postal customers, who participate in the NALC Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive — the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

In a release from the USPS, the service explains the drive is led by letter carriers represented by the National Association of Letter Carriers (AFL-CIO), with help from rural letter carriers, other postal employees and other volunteers, the drive has delivered more than one billion pounds of food the past 25 years.

Carriers collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices and deliver them to local community food banks, pantries and shelters. Nearly 1,500 NALC branches in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands are involved.

“What we do is, if people are wanting to donate food they can set it in bags by their mailbox or front door, or they can drop it off before 5:30 at the Post Office,” said Dallas Sutton, Portsmouth Post Office Supervisor.

Sutton said USPS will be collecting non-perishable food items which after collection, will be divided between various food banks and pantries locally.

“We usually put out flyers for the event in advance to every house on our routes, and see between 6,000 to 7,000 pounds of food each year.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_delivering_hope.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

