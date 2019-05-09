Portsmouth Little Caesars Wins Autism Trophy

Colored puzzle pieces can be seen around the area in many local businesses.

These puzzle pieces represent donations given to the Autism Project of Scouthern Ohio through those businesses. The month of April was Autism Awareness Month and this is one of the events that were taking place during the month. Anyone who donated money for the Autism project were given a bright colored puzzle piece to place their name on and the local business would place their piece along with others either on the windows or walls of that particular business.

Along with the puzzle piece donation event, Little Caesars have a competition to see which location can collect the most money for the month of April. At the end of the month, tallies were made and the Little Caesars location that collected the most money would receive a brand new Little Caesars traveling trophy to display. This year’s winner was once again, the Portsmouth Little Ceasars. They have now won this award for three years in a row.

General Manager Josh Griffith, of the Portsmouth store, said of the new trophy, “It’s exciting, we’ve won it for the past three years, this is bigger than the past trophies.”

Justin Lewis, the Assistant Store Manager said, “We’re gonna win it next year, just bring in the 2020 and we’ll change it for you.”

Also in attendance for the acceptance of the trophy was Lori Hutchinson, manager of all of the area Little Caesars.

The Scioto County Autism Project is a non-profit support group for families and individuals with Autism. They state that they are here to spread awareness and to educate the public about autism. The project started in 2007, according to President Mike Bell. They now have their own new facility at 1018 Waller St. Portsmouth.

In addition to the puzzle piece sales the Autism Project had a Cruize-In at Jim Dandy’s, Wine Tasting at the Party Connection, and the Autism Walk at Tracy Park in Portsmouth.

Accepting the new trophy (l to r) Josh Griffith, The General Manager of the Portsmouth store, Mike Bell Autism Project of Scioto County President and Justin Lewis Assistant Manager of the Portsmouth store.

