Lieutenant Governor Husted speaks to students

On a beautiful sunny Tuesday, the Lieutenant Governor of Ohio visited Scioto County to share his knowledge and wisdom with students at Scioto County Career and Technical Center.

Husted visited the campus of the SCCTC to speak on what is called Trades’ signing day, to the entire student body who were dressed in matching T-shirts in their trades area. Gavin Traylor, a senior welding student, then led the audience in the pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States.

SCCTC Superintendent Stan Jennings introduced Husted stating that Husted oversees the Ohio Common Sense Initiative (CSI) and serves as the director of both the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation and InnovateOhio.

“Lt. Governor Husted has made Workforce and Economic Development simple to his work in administration, focusing on programs that help equip Ohioians with the skills they need to be successful in today’s changing economy, which is what you guys learn in your skill sets,” Jennings said . “He earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the University of Dayton and of all his responsibilities, Jon considers his most important role to be a loving husband to his wife Tina, and father to Alex, Katie and Kylie.”

Husted was quick to mention that this was Jennings’ last year as superintendent and that Jennings has created a great school for them to advance their hopes, dreams and aspirations. “He has made a great difference and will continue to make a difference and I appreciate his service, and the staff here at the SCCTC and also the employers that are with us today.”

Husted talked to the students about what they are doing across the state. There are 380 events across Ohio this week, that are for in-demand jobs and how employers around the nation are trying to find people to go to work, to give people opportunities to lead a better life. “We are focusing on those jobs that allow that clear pathway to be out there, to try to inform you as students… about the opportunities, you can get and you can take advantage of in schools like this one, that prepare you for a career.”

He told the students there are a lot of jobs that do not require a college degree, and certainly the college debt that usually comes with it. “We’re trying to bring that to light and trying to celebrate it and to help people to choose a path that is right for them,” Husted said. “We just think it’s incredibly important to do that. And, this is a signing day and we celebrate that.”

He made a comparison between a football signing and how people celebrate that, but feels we should also celebrate students signing out of high school to go to work. He talked about how the SCCTC is teaching skills that are just as he said, absolutely amazing. All of this training is available here at in career technical education and he said to him, it is the future.

“There’s nothing better in life, from a professional point of view than having a great job. Education is made up of three types of skills, life skills which is, understanding the value of hard work, being personally, showing up on time, be dependable, and be honest,” Husted said. “Secondly, Academic skills, the ability to critically think, to analyze a situation, to use logic and make sense out of it, to teach yourself how to continually learn. The third is, if you want to have a job, you want to have a career, you need technical skills. Every job today requires you to have a technical skill that’s unique as to what you do. If you add all three together, that’s what I call an education that prepares you to live your version of the American Dream.”

He concluded with a few thoughts. “You’re part of an elite group… who understands how valuable a career in technical education is to your future and how much it’s valued in the economy,” he said. “You get that this is a pathway to a better future. Take advantage of it, make the most of it and use it as the foundation of for a great wonderful prosperous life.”

Following Husted, Rick Stringer, Career Placement Coordinator at the SCCTC, thanked the group of people on the stage who were in attendance. He then talked about the Advanced Placement Program and said they currently have 39 students on Advanced Placement jobs. He then said they were carrying out signings of several students from Carpentry, Brandon Lowell, Nolan Cooper in Welding, Austin Blevins from the Allied Health Program, Gavin Traylor in Welding, Seth Little in the Engineering program, Blaze Keyes in Automotive Technology, Michelle Bevins from the Surgical Tech program, and Anthony Adkins from the Lineman program.

Husted spoke after the event was over about how it felt to speak to the students. “It’s an honor for me, what I’m trying to do is help them realize the opportunities they have out here in career tecnical eduction. It is the new pathway to career opportunities, without having to go and run up college debt, in going to a four-year school,” he said. “A college education is great if that is for you, but this is the best path to a job, to a career, and by the way, just because you choose career education, doesn’t mean you are forgoing college. They both can work together. Businesses are looking at this kind of school to find the talent they need today. You have an aging workforce, people are leaving, there are a lot of skilled folks who are leaving the workforce, and these students can get an education free of charge, thanks to the taxpayers of Ohio, that will lead to a great job.

Stan Jennings, Superintendent speaking with Lieutenant Governor Jon A. Husted before the trades’ signing event. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_Jennings-Husted.jpg Stan Jennings, Superintendent speaking with Lieutenant Governor Jon A. Husted before the trades’ signing event. Kimberly Jenkins The SCCTC students listening to Lieutenant Governor Jon A. Husted, each group of trades are wearing their own color of shirts. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_scctc-crowd.jpg The SCCTC students listening to Lieutenant Governor Jon A. Husted, each group of trades are wearing their own color of shirts. Kimberly Jenkins Mark Fields, General Manager, and Rob Slagle, CEO for Portable Solutions Group having SCCTC Welding Senior, Nolan Cooper sign to work. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_scctc-signing.jpg Mark Fields, General Manager, and Rob Slagle, CEO for Portable Solutions Group having SCCTC Welding Senior, Nolan Cooper sign to work. Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved