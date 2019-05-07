McDonald Hopkins Opportunity Zone presentation

McDonald Hopkins and the Portsmouth Ohio Area Chamber of Commerce have teamed up with attorneys John Gambill and Dave Ebersole of McDonald Hopkins for a 60-minute presentation to learn how best to develop Ohio’s federally designated Opportunity Zones and take advantage of the tax benefits associated with these projects.

Recent years have shown a resurgence in development within the City of Portsmouth. Now, with the designation of several Qualified Opportunity Zones in Scioto County, developing projects in the area can provide some truly incredible benefits if the program is utilized correctly.

This presentation will provide an overview of the benefits of the program and the requirements applicable to investments in Qualified Opportunity Zone projects, including recent Treasury guidance on a number of key questions and recent developments in Ohio. Topics addressed in this program will include:

Who is entitled to receive Qualified Opportunity Zone tax benefits?

What is a Qualified Opportunity Fund, and how is it formed?

How can Qualified Opportunity Funds use investment proceeds?

Requirements and limitations applicable to Qualified Opportunity Funds;

Recent developments in Ohio law related to Qualified Opportunity Funds;

Penalties for failure to satisfy Qualified Opportunity Zone requirements;

Practical considerations when developing a Qualified Opportunity Zone project;

The seminar will take place May 14 at the SOMC Friends Center, Room C. Registration begins at 4:30 pm with the presentation starting at 5 PM. The presentation will last one hour.

