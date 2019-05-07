Portsmouth War Bond found in Washington State

A piece of history from Portsmouth has made its way to Okanogan County, Washington and for one investigator who came in possession of a 1944 War Bond, the search for the owner’s next of kin is ongoing. Steve Brown, owner of SDB Consulting and Investigation LLC located in Okanogan County, Washington, found the 1944 War Bond in the name of Walter W. Sprouse during an audit of the Tonasket City Police Department, which disbanded earlier this year. According to Brown, the envelope containing the bond indicated it was found property from 1988 which had been recovered from a sidewalk in front of the City’s Public Utility District office.

Sprouse’s address is listed on the bond as 1714 17th Street Portsmouth and after some research, Brown has concluded that he died in 1968 and is buried in the Greenlawn cemetery in Portsmouth. Brown believes Sprouse had two sisters, Louisa Ellen (Sprouse) Daum and Susie (Sprouse) Ross, who both died in 1975.

Brown says Sprouse was proceeded in death by Walter was proceeded in death by two brothers David Sprouse 1918, George Sprouse 1931, and a sister Nancy (Sprouse) Daum 1957.

“I’ve tried contacting several different people or agencies in Portsmouth and Scioto County without much luck in my effort to return this War Bond to whomever is the rightful owner now,” said Brown in an email to the Daily Times. “I am certain there is sentimental value of this bond to a family member of Walter’s.”

Brown says he will not stop looking until he finds family to return the bond to, and stated that he feels with Sprouse being a Veteran of two wars according to his head stone that this might be the only sentimental piece left to a family member to remember him by. “I hope this bond means as much to one of Walter’s family members as my granddads flag means to me and would love to find a place to return this to,” said Brown.

The Bond was found in Washington in 1988. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_SPROUSE1.jpg The Bond was found in Washington in 1988. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/05/web1_SPROUSE2.jpg

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved