DANIEL EUGENE TACKETT

MCDERMOTT —Daniel Eugene Tackett, 67, of McDermott, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, OH. He was born July 21, 1951, in Portsmouth, to the late Daniel and Fearl (Jenkins) Tackett. Eugene was a 1970 Northwest High School graduate, he had worked for the Norfolk & Southern Railroad as a track man and welder’s helper. He loved OSU football and West Portsmouth School Activities. He attended Houston Hollow Freewill Baptist Church and loved his family and in-laws dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Jenkins.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Karen (Doss) Tackett, daughter, Susan (Edwin) Koch, of West Portsmouth, son, Daniel Eugene (Deann) Tackett, Jr., brothers, Jerry (Marcia) Tackett, Phillip Tackett, sisters, Pauline (Kenny) Baker, Geraldine Colley, and Audrey Tackett, all of Lucasville, four grandchildren; Tyler Tackett, Brianna Koch, Brandon Koch, and Olivia Tackett, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at 12:00 P.M. Noon, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Jack Lore officiating. Burial will follow at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, OH. Visitation for friends and family will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., Monday, May 6, 2019, at the funeral home.