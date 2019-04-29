MSP preps downtown for spring

Main Street Portsmouth and numerous other community groups teamed up on Saturday to do some spring cleaning. The Downtown Spring Cleanup kicked off at 11 a.m. on Saturday and lasted into the evening targeting parts of downtown, including Second, Market, and Chillicothe Streets.

Organizations such as Portsmouth Business and Professional Women, Portsmouth Little Theatre, Burnside Law, MSP, Friends of Portsmouth, Clay Key Club, Connex, Rutman Burnside Realty, Portsmouth Area Board of Realtors, American Family Insurance and Scioto County Visitors Bureau, and various counseling groups all assisted in the cleanup, with special help from MSP’s Sue Burke and Edwin Martell of Friends of Portsmouth.

Additionally, Lawrence Scioto County Solid Waste District donated bags and gloves for the cleanup.

“Myself, Portia Williams, and Flo Hale took park in the cleanup on behalf of the Portsmouth Business and Professional Women. We enjoyed helping the community, clean it up, by mulching some trees on Second Street and Market Street,” said Shelby Powell.

Powell said she thinks everyone should pitch in and do what they can to help better the community.

“We mulched all of downtown, cleaned up the Fourth Street Parking Lot, cleaned up Market Square, painted all of the poles on Chillicothe and branching streets, touched up many curbs, cleaned Tracy and Mound Parks, and more,” said Main Street Portsmouth’s Executive Director Joseph Pratt. “Thanks to an army of volunteers, we were able to perform general cleanup of downtown and major parks, as well as mulching; something that would have taken us weeks to accomplish. We were also able to finish the painting of poles and some of the curbs, which started at last year’s Plant Portsmouth event. The Friends of Portsmouth stepped up, joining us during our event, to help out and finish painting. We also had a K&K Painting touching up fire hydrants and Connex cleaned Tracy and Mound Parks the night before due to scheduling conflicts. We just had a huge show of support for cleaning up downtown and surrounding areas.”

Pratt explained that a lot of the work performed, minus the painting, is done annually by the organization.

“While we do a lot of this already, it takes a lot of time and our Design Committee really works hard to get it done over days and days. It was nice to see so many people stepping up to help Sue and her volunteers out to knock it out in a day,” said Pratt. “It should help us get the rest of our spring and summer beautification plans moving along sooner.”

Main Street is set to hold another cleanup this fall, which will take place in September after the annual River Days festivities.

