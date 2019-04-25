EP7 donates books on grieving

The EP7 Youth Outreach non-profit, which operates in the memory of Ethan Pauley, a young athlete who died suddenly in 2016, has teamed up with the local library to lend resources in grief counseling.

In the past week EP7 has donated a collection of books on grieving to the Wheelersburg branch of the Portsmouth Public Library. According to Steph Pauley, mother of Ethan Pauley and EP7 founder, the non-profit has donated books on the subject of grief for toddlers, children, teens, an adults.

The books were purchased by the outreach through money raised through the non-profits annual Futsal Tournament, an indoor soccer tournament, which wrapped up it’s 3rd annual games on January 20 of this year. Pauley said the tournament is held each year to raise money for the non-profit, while honoring her son who had a passion for the game of soccer.

EP7 Youth Outreach states it works to provide support through, but not limited to funeral costs, assistance and/or emergency assistance for a family in a grief crisis, Graceful Healing Support Group, Camp E’nCOURAGE an interactive animal & arts grief camp, SONShine & Graceful Healing Memory Boxes, Encouragement cards, community education on bereavement & the Ethan C. Pauley Memorial College & Trade Scholarships.

This year, according to Pauley, EP7 Youth Outreach has partnered with the Ohio University Southern Horse Park to host Camp E’nCourage a free interactive animal and arts bereavement camp. The camp targets those ages 6-20 who are grieving the death of a loved one and will be held on June 22.

Newly established section on grieving at the Wheelersburg Branch of PPL.

