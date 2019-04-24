Dr. Gail Counts is among the top five

Most people’s animals are family and when something happens to them, they want to do whatever they can to save them. Local veterinarian Dr. Gail Counts has shown she will take the very best care of your animals and will go above and beyond to help the family. Now, Dr. Counts could use our help to allow her to do even more for the pets in this area.

A story written in the Portsmouth Daily Times about Counts with Sierra’s Haven was an Unsung Hero and that she was in the top five for the Petco Foundation Lifesaving Award and as one of the top five, she would be eligible to compete for $25,000. That time has come.

You can now vote for Counts and help Sierra’s Haven win $25,000. You can only vote once, but if everyone votes, this community can help her win. As of Wednesday, she is in 4th place, and needs your vote to help her reach the win. Go to: https://www.petcofoundation.org/unsung-heroes/

Voting runs from April 22, through May 6, at Noon.

While visiting this website, you are able to view a video of Counts and the wonderful things she does for the animals in the community. In the original article, Counts said, “I’d rather be doing this than anything else in the world. There’s so many animals out there that are homeless and don’t have any help or someone throws them out they get lost, there’s gotta be someone somewhere that they can go and get help and I’m proud that we did this and built this, and the community supports us. It’s gone way beyond my wildest dreams that it would ever get.”

That statement alone gives you an idea of what kind of person Counts is and what she will do with this money and how she will use it for the betterment of the community. There is also a line on the Unsung Hero page, where it says she only has one day off from her Veterinarian Practice (Shawnee Animal Clinic) and on that day she uses it to do surgeries and care at Sierra’s Haven.

Rally around Counts and vote, to give her the chance to do even more for the animals in the area.

