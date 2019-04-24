Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of April 29– May 4

Children Programs:

April 29 – Book Cover BINGO at 3:30pm at Lucasville

April 29 – Mother’s Day Craft at 6pm at South Webster

May 1 – Canvas Bag Craft at 4:30pm at New Boston

May 2 – LEGO Club at 4pm at South Webster

May 2 – Knuffle Bunny Story Time at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

May 2 – Aaron Blabey Story Time at 6pm at Portsmouth

May 3 – Children’s Book Week Craft at 4pm at South Webster

April 27 – LEGO Club at 2pm at Portsmouth

Teen Programs:

April 29 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

April 30 – Melted Crayon Art at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

May 1 – Computer Games at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

May 2 – Short Story Group at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

May 4 – Star Wars Movie Program at 2pm at New Boston

Adult Programs:

April 29 – Chats from the Stacks: Adult General Fiction at 1pm at Portsmouth

April 30 – Computer Basics at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

May 2 – Devices at 6pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

May 3 – Fiction Book Group at 4pm at Portsmouth

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116