Two arrested for recieving stolen vehicle, tags

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, NBPD Dispatch received a disturbance call in the 330 block of Rhodes Avenue, in the alleyway. On arrival to the scene, Officer Ethan Carmichael observed a red Hyundai Elantra with West Virginia tags, parked in the alleyway. After checking the West Virginia tag through NCIC it was found the tag was stolen out of Milton, W. Va. After checking the Vin number on the vehicle it was found that the vehicle was reported stolen by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office on March 5. Carmichael was able to locate and question two subjects who were seen getting out of the vehicle.

The subjects, Christopher Maggard age 42 and Cory Wood age 31, both of Wheelersburg were arrested and charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, a felony in the fourth degree, and receiving stolen license plates, a felony in the fifth degree. During their arrests neither of the subjects had identification on them and gave false names to the Officer. Later, while being processed at the jail identities were discovered.

Both subjects were to appear Wednesday morning in Municipal Court. A criminal case will be given to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office for Grand Jury consideration where additional charges of obstructing official police business, forgery, possessing drug instruments will be added to their charges. Anyone with any additional information on this case or subjects call the NBPD at 740-456-4109.

