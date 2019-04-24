Simco to lead local National Day of Prayer

Lucasville – Ohio – Portsmouth Salvation Army Captain Misty Simco will officiate the local gathering for the 68th Annual National Day of Prayer, May 2nd at Big Bear Lake Family Resort Shelter Houses, 9906 Big Bear Creek Road, Lucasville from 6pm7pm. There is an open invitation to any and all people of faith to join us at the local level for the

National Day Prayer Event for America.

This year’s national theme is: “Love One Another”. Christians need to follow Jesus’ teaching of loving one another. John 13:34, “Love one another, just as I have loved you.” Followers of Christ need each other more than ever before. We need to stop fighting over secondary issues and rise up together to become the spiritual light in this darkening America and World. The church needs to model loving one another or we forfeit our right to speak into the future of our nation. It is time to come together in unity. The National Day of Prayer belongs to all Americans. It is a day that transcends differences, bringing together citizens from all backgrounds.

The National Day of Prayer is a vital part of our heritage. Since the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation, the call to prayer has continued through our history, including President Lincoln’s proclamation of a day of “humiliation, fasting, and prayer” in 1863. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress, signed by President Truman, declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the law was amended and signed by President Reagan, permanently setting the day as the first Thursday of every May. Each year, the president signs a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

Last year, all 50 state governors plus the governors of several U.S. territories signed similar proclamations.

There have been 146 national calls to prayer, humiliation, fasting and thanksgiving by the President of the United States (1789 – 2017). Sixty Nine Presidential Proclamations (1952 – 2017). Gerald R. Ford (1976), George H. W. Bush (1989 – 91), Barack H. Obama (2012), and Donald J. Trump (2017) are the only U.S. Presidents to sign multiple National Day of

Prayer Proclamations in the same year. Every President since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation. Records indicate there have been 1,526 state and federal calls for national prayer since 1775 and counting. The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

