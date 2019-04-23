Carey to speak at Spring Commencement

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – John Carey will be the guest speaker at the Shawnee State University 2019 Spring Commencement taking place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the Alumni Green.

Carey was appointed Director of the Governor’s Office of Appalachia by Governor Mike DeWine in February. The Governor’s Office of Appalachia works to coordinate economic and community development initiatives to improve the lives of those living in the 32-county region. The office also works with the Appalachian Regional Commission in Washington, D.C. and with various local entities to promote the region’s assets and support initiatives that increase economic activity in the region. The goal is to create the best opportunities for the people of Appalachia Ohio to work and be successful within their communities.

Carey has previously served as Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) from 2013-2018. As Chancellor, he worked to align higher education programs with Ohio’s job creation and workforce needs. Carey also implemented initiatives that increased collaboration among colleges, universities, technical schools and local businesses and community organizations.

Prior to joining ODHE, Carey was Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives at Shawnee State University. He led university workforce initiatives and worked closely with local businesses. Carey has also served in the Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate. He was also the Mayor of Wellston for seven years.

Carey is a graduate of Ohio University and currently lives in Wellston with his wife, Lynley and their two sons.