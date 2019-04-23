Portsmouth residents chosen employees of the year

The Ross Correctional Institution would like to announce their Employee and Correctional Officer of the Year. Charles Bell is RCI’s 2019 Correctional Officer of the Year and David Tumbleson is RCI’s 2019 Employee of the year. Both employees were selected for this honor by their peers and Charles Bell will represent RCI at the Corrections Training Academy in Orient Ohio on May 10th at the annual Correctional Officer of the Year Banquet. Even though both employees were selected independently of one another, both were hired the same day (April 17th, 2000) and began the training academy together. Both of these men exhibit professionalism and humility and represent RCI with pride.

Charles Bell resides in Portsmouth, with his fiancé Mary Justice, whom he has been with for 17 years. Bell has three step sons Tyler, Adrian, and Jacob. He is enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Dave Tumbleson also resides in Portsmouth, with his wife Sarah and three beautiful children Madison, Micah, and Liam. He attends church, is a competitive handgun shooter, and coaches t-ball and little league. Tumbleson is currently pursuing his Associates degree in Criminal Justice.

Correctional Employee Week is May 5th – May 11th.