Sound the Alarm for the American Red Cross

The sound of a fire truck with sirens blaring through your neighborhood is something that gets people’s attention especially if it is in the middle of the night. Most people are just hoping it is not someone they know or love. The American Red Cross wants to make your homes safer and help you prepare in case your home catches on fire.

The purpose of their annual event, “Sound the Alarm,” which runs, April 27 – May 12, is to install free working smoke alarms in local homes and help residents create fire escape plans.

The Second Annual American Red Cross ‘Sound the Alarm’ event is where they will be going out in neighborhoods in Portsmouth, New Boston and West Portsmouth. The volunteers and staff will be canvassing those neighborhoods and installing smoke alarms. Debbie Smith,Ohio River Valley executive, says, “We have volunteers but could use more if anyone is interested in helping out, you can call us locally at 740-354-3293 or if you are interested in getting smoke alarms installed, you can call that number also. The local American Red Cross office is located at 1801 Robinson Avenue in Portsmouth. This is our smoke alarm program and it is free, thanks to local donations and all those that support us and make it possible for us to install the smoke alarms.”

Smith added, “We want to thank Jeremy Burnside at the Burnside Law Office because he is hosting it and that is where our meeting place is going to be on Saturday. The meeting is at 8:30 a.m. and we will install the alarms until about 2:00 p.m. and Burnside is providing a light lunch for all those who help install that day. We’d like to mention Tim Short Auto Group, because they are loaning us vehicles to help us go around and install all these smoke alarms. We hope to see around 40 volunteers come out and help us that day.”

Smith also wanted to make sure the public knows they always need volunteers for many of the things they do and they always can use donations to help them be able to do what they do for people.

Smoke alarms save lives, seven times a day, someone dies in a house fire. The Red Cross tries to change those statistics by installing the free smoke alarms. “We also help to educate people about fire safety, the importance of having a plan and practicing that plan at home (fire drills),” Smith said. Sixty percent of fire deaths are due to no or non-working smoke alarms. The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is making a difference by having installed more than one million smoke alarms across the nation. As a result, to date, there have been 416 documented saves across the country, and 16 saves in the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Region, which includes the Ohio River Valley. The Red Cross says, “Together, everyone can “Sound the Alarm” about fire safety and help save lives.”

Smith also wanted to recognize some of the local Red Cross major sponsors that help with events, like Burnside, Neil Hatcher Real Estate, Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC), BWXT, and Impressive Studios and others.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928

