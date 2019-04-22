CORRECTION TO EMAIL ADDRESS

The Scioto Foundation’s email published in the Daily Times on April 22 was incorrect. The correct email is info@thesciotofoundation.org

For donations to JereMiah’s Lunch $ fund make checks payable to JereMaih’s Lunch Money Fund or payable to Scioto Foundation with JereMaih’s lunch $ in the memo.

If you are interested in establishing a similar program for your school district please contact the Scioto Foundation 740-354—4612 or info@thesciotofoundation.org or visit their website at www.sciotofoundation.org.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_JereMiah-Baker-1.jpeg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_JereMiah-s-Lunch-1-1.jpeg