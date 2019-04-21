“JereMiah’s Lunch $”to help feed Valley kidsnot already on free lunches

“On Nov 13th, 2018, we received devastating news,” recalled Lissa Baker, mother of 17 year old, JereMiah Baker. “Our son was diagnosed with A.L.L. Leukemia. He was admitted to the PICU in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for three days and spent 28 days as an inpatient in the oncology unit.”

Immediately, upon hearing the news, our hometown community of Lucasville and the surrounding areas started pouring out love and prayers. They offered more support through heartfelt giving, care packages and fundraisers.

“We were amazed and humbled by the generosity and love shown to our son,” Lissa Baker said. “Scioto County has the most loving and giving people. Our faith in Jesus has kept us strong, along with the love and support from our church family. We live each day thankful and grateful that Jesus has touched and healed our son.”

“We feel so blessed and have been blessed by so many, that we would like to give back and be a blessing to others.”

JereMiah’s grandparents, Ron & Priscilla Baker have instituted “JereMiah’s Lunch $” through the Scioto Foundation to help Valley School District students who do not qualify for free or reduced lunch to help ease their burden.

“Our goal is to help provide people and as a kind of a payback to our community ” Ron Baker stated, “We need to take care of our children. We are hoping it will grow so we are able to provide (lunches) for all Valley students.”

Ron Baker, in addition to being grandfather of JereMiah, is the owner of Baker’s Contracting, Inc., located at 3660 Gallia Street, New Boston, Ohio He is donating 5% of all paid jobs scheduled with Baker’s Contracting, Inc. to the JereMiah’s Lunch $ program.

To make your donation to JereMiah’s Lunch $, please send a check to Scioto Foundation, P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662 or for more information call 740-354-4612 or email info@thesciotofoundation..org. Please specify your donation is for “JereMiah’s Lunch $ at Valley School District.” All donations are tax deductible.

Parents of Valley School District students may contact Valley School District’s Food Service Director of Nutrition, Shanna Cox at 740-259-6606 or Shanna.Cox@valleyls.org for information on how Valley students qualify for this program.

If you are interested in establishing a similar program for your school district please contact the Scioto Foundation 740-354—4612 or infor@the sciotofoundation.org or visit their website at www.sciotofoundation.org.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_JereMiah-Baker.jpeg https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_JereMiah-s-Lunch-.jpeg