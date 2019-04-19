Edgewood Manor holds egg hunt

Edgewood Manor of Lucasville held their Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Friday with dozens of families in attendance.

The hunt consisted of 3,000 eggs distributed evenly between the three different fields separated into age groups of 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12, with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny himself.

Eggs were filled with candy, money, and prize tickets which could be claimed at the corresponding prize table for that age group. Prizes were catered to each age group, with spring themed toys, candy, and wiffle ball sets being some of the popular items. In addition, one egg from each field contained a ticket which could be exchanged for the grand prize, a brand new bicycle or tricycle.

Edgewood Manor Activity Director Janell Dubinsky stated the hunt has been going on for roughly 30 years.

“It’s gotten bigger over the years, it originally was held at the Girl Scout Camp but we outgrew it so now the hunt is held here at Northwest Middle School.”

The event was co-sponsored by Portsmouth Ambulance, Leading Respiratory, Heartland Homecare & Hospice, Giovannis of Lucasville, and After the Game.

“Portsmouth Ambulance donates the money to buy the eggs, and Leading Respiratory sponsors a field,” said Dubinsky. “With their help and our other sponsors, it’s a lot of community participation.”

This year Leading Respiratory helped sponsor the 0-3 age group’s field.

“Leading Respiratory looks forward to this Easter egg hunt each year, we’ve done it for several years now. Considering our office is in Lucasville, we like to get involved in the local community,” said Wendy Williams, LRS marketing representative.

Williams stated seeing the kids get excited when the whistle blows, and seeing the smiles on their faces when they claim their prizes makes participating in the hunt something to look forward to.

