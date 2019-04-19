Traffic Advisory: Inspection of Perkins Bridge next week, April 22-27

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (April 18, 2019) – Don’t be surprised to see bucket trucks and climbers on the Carl Perkins Memorial Bridge in Greenup County next week.

Engineering contractors will be inspecting the steel-beam span that carries KY 8 (US 23 truck route) across the Ohio River to Portsmouth, Ohio, from Monday, April 22, to Friday, April 27 as part of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s annual bridge inspection program.

The roadway shoulder on the bridge will be closed during daytime working hours. No other traffic impacts are expected. However, motorists should slow down and use caution as inspectors will be working close to travel lanes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.