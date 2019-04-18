Third annual Jesus Prom

Cornerstone Church of Portsmouth is preparing for their 2019 Jesus Prom which is set to take place on Friday, April 26th.

The third annual event will celebrate special needs individuals ages 5-105, and is fashioned after Southland Church in Lexington, KY which has been holding a Jesus Prom event for over 20 years with more than 1,000 people in attendance each year.

The event has become so popular in it’s third year of operation in Portsmouth that requests to expand to those outside of Scioto County have been coming in. This year the event will start earlier in order to allow time for serving a light meal and refreshments to guests, and will last from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event often draws large crowds and guests enjoy getting dressed up for the special occasion.

“I remember one young lady dancing so long that she ended up in her slippers by the end of the night.” Laura Womack, coordinator. “You can look around the room and see so many empty tables because there are so many people that never sit down all evening as they are having so much fun.”

New this year also according to the church is Online Registration at https://cumcportsmouth.breezechms.com/form/918a8634 for everyone: attendees, chaperones and volunteers.

As last year, the Prom needs many, many helpers to make this fun night happen from decorating, registration to red carpet escorts and even dancers and many more opportunities to serve.

According to volunteers, participating in the event is a rewarding experience.

“ I just love seeing their smiling faces as they we’re having a good time.” stated Lila Rideout, Volunteer

Look for sign up sheets in the Welcome Center and please make sure we have your full contact info when you sign up. For questions Contact the church office at (740) 353-2548 or cornerstoneofportsmouth@yahoo.com.

Let’s make this night a blast showing God’s love to the Special Needs folks in our area!