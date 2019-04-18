City council to hear five items for first readings

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday evening with nine items on the agenda to be discussed.

An Ordinance authorizing

the acceptance into General Fund No. 101.4690 and appropriation to Fire Department Communication Equipment Maintenance Line Item No. 101.223.5267 of a check in the amount of $20,000.00 that the Portsmouth Fire Department received from the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire

an Ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds in the amount of $43,098.00 from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Natureworks Grant program for Spock Memorial Dog Park, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received, an Ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Scioto Foundation Grant program in the amount of $7,665.00 for Spock Memorial Dog Park, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received, an ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources,

Clean Ohio Trails Fund program in the amount of $187,738.00 for the Multi Use Path along Front Street, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received, and lastly an ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation,

Transportation Alternative Program in the amount of $622,725.00 for the MultiUse Path along Front Street, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received will all be heard by council for a first reading.

Up for a second reading by Council is

an ordinance amending Section 1319.03 – Sanitation of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio

an ordinance to authorize extending the terms of a lease agreement between Shawnee State University and the City of Portsmouth regarding the use of Branch Rickey Park for an additional two-year term through June 30, 2021

an ordinance approving the 2019 Capital Improvement Program budget and appropriating funds for same from Capital Improvements Fund No. 301 for listed items only

and an ordinance approving the 2019 Enterprise Funds Capital Budget, designating and appropriating $850,000 in Waterworks Revenue C Fund No. 606; designating and appropriating $117,000 in Sewer System Revenue B Fund No. 622; and designating and appropriating $77,000 in Sewer System Revenue C Fund No. 623 for listed items only.

Citizens present in council chambers will have the opportunity to speak on items both on and off the agenda, before and after the legislative portion of the meeting.