Buti Kids Glow Yoga

Kids like yoga…They’re gonna love BLACKLIGHT BUTI Yoga!

A soulful blend of yoga and creative dance activities adapted for children, condsidering factors such as age, anatomy, disposition and lifestyle.

The freedom to move and explore traditional yoga postures blended with rythmic dance and Kids Bop music that will inspire. Black light body paint will be provided. Wear white or bright colors that will “glow” in the black lights!

This program is designed for kids. Adult parents/guardians may attend with them.

Body GLOW paint and glow sticks provided.

$10 General Admission.

4:45-5:15 p.m. (arrive at 4:30 for body painting)

Instructor Brandi Calway

Portsmouth Studio A

Ages 6+

Sunday, May 5th 2019.