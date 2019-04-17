Portsmouth Public Library Programs the week of April 22– April 27, 2019!

Through the Years 1999-2019 Quilt Display (March 4 – April 27) The Portsmouth Public Library and the Down by the River Quilt Guild are pleased to present “Through the Years 1999-2019” an exciting display of handmade quilts created by members of the guild. The quilts will be on display around the balcony at the Portsmouth Library till April 27, 2019. Come see these beautiful works of art!

Children Programs:

Monday, April 22 – Earth Day Craft from 10am-7:30pm at Portsmouth

Saturday, April 27 – LEGO Club at 2pm at Portsmouth

Tween Programs:

Tuesday, April 23 – Recycled Birdhouse at 4pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, April 25 – DIY Change Purse at 4:30pm at Wheelersburg

Teen Programs:

Monday, April 22 – Dungeons and Dragons at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Monday, April 22 – Protect Your Peeps at 4pm at Lucasville

Monday, April 22 – Creation Station at 6pm at New Boston

Tuesday, April 23 – Essential Oil Jewelry at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Wednesday, April 24 – STEM Time at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, April 25 – Facts and Fiction at 2:30pm at Portsmouth

Adult Programs:

Monday, April 22 – Chats from the Stacks: Graphic Novels and YA at 1pm at Portsmouth

Monday, April 22 – Writing Your Family History at 4:30pm at Portsmouth

Tuesday, April 23 – Computer Basics at 1pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Thursday, April 25 – Shopping Online at 11am at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Thursday, April 25 – Artworks: Oil Painting at 4pm at Portsmouth

Thursday, April 25 – Streaming at 6pm at Portsmouth Computer Lab

Please contact your local branch for more information on these programs:

Lucasville: 740-⁠259-⁠6119

New Boston: 740-⁠456-⁠4412

Portsmouth: 740-⁠354-⁠5688

South Webster: 740-⁠778-⁠2122

Wheelersburg: 740-⁠574-⁠6116