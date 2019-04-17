Indictments handed down

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released the results of the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on April 12 and returned 32 Public Indictments. There were 2 No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

James Anderson Rutlege, III, 22, Dayton: three counts possessing criminal tools, five counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, five counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Akyssa Dawn Hinson, 23, Portsmouth: three counts possessing criminal tools, five counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, five counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin.

Ashley Nicole Spears, 27, Franklin Furnace: inducing panic, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph L. Hagler, 38, Lucasville: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs.

Shane M. Whitt, 41, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, two counts possession of drugs.

HEATHER R. CRAYCRAFT, 28 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs

MELISSA L. SCOTT, 54 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs

CHRISTOPHER L. GILLEY, 36 Otway, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs

AMANDA L. WILLIAMS, 37 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs

LUKE JAMES FARNEY, 25 West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Possession of Heroin

BONNIE L. BLANKENSHIP, 28 West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Receiving Stolen Property, Obstructing Official Business,Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

AARON J. CANTRELL, 37 West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana

JOHN CLARK LOWE, 29 Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on: 2 Counts Endangering Children

BRITANNA TENNEY, 19 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: 2 Counts Endangering Children

AARON L. TACKETT, 45 Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs,Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

AMANDA L. TACKETT, 26 West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs,

Possession of Drugs,Possession of Marijuana, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

MICHAEL S. TUCKER, 34 South Portsmouth, Kentucky, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs,

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

JESSE L. MUNION, 32 New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

RYAN ALLEN SKAGGS, 24 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

DION P. GAMBILL WHITE, 27 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: 3 Counts Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

MARCUS G. HUSTON, 58 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: 2 Counts of a Fentanyl-Related Compound,

20 Counts Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Heroin

PRINCE A. BENSON, 40 Dayton, Ohio, was indicted on: Tampering with Evidence, Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana, Possession of Cocaine

SYDNEY ELAINE DINGESS, 20 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs,

Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine

JAMES P. ABRAMS, 68 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Assault, Domestic Violence

SHAWN DOUGLAS ANDERSON, 18 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Inducing Panic, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Heroin, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Heroin

CATHLEEN MILLER, 39 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs,

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

VIRGIL HAROLD BEAMON, 38 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Aggravated Possession of Drugs,

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments, Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

NICHOLAS RAY CRACE, 18 Wheelersburg, Ohio, was indicted on: Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

TIMOTHY MITCHELL HARTLEY, 31 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Complicity in the Commission of an Offense

TIMOTHY R. HARTLEY, 56 Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Complicity in the Commission of an Offense

THOMAS DALTON, 46 Jackson, Ohio, was indicted on:

6 Counts Nonsupport of Dependents

BRANDY L. REESE, 26 West Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on: Involuntary Manslaughter,

5 Counts Endangering Children, Tampering with Evidence, 3 Counts Corrupting Another with Drugs, 2 Counts Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs