How can empathy shape your values?

One of the most underrated concepts that most people overlook is approaching life from an empathetic standpoint.

Despite our best intentions, it is not always that we live by this ethical code that is deeply embedded in all of us.

Much of my writings are geared to logical approaches to a an overwhelming world and this is definitely no exception. I don’t want to underestimate the importance of this concept because I feel it is so extremely powerful.

It is quite intriguing to me that this world is made up of so many beautiful, yet so many diluted and unscrupulous, minds. Obviously, people are not born with certain personality deficiencies, as much of it is learned behaviors.

To intimately understand and comprehend another’s feelings, thoughts, and motives is much of what empathy resonates.

However, this is easier said than done. An awesome way to truly understand your own set of values, is to genuinely approach life indiscrimanently with this viewpoint.

So how can empathy really help design a system of higher and lower values so easily?

It is just like the Golden Rule says, treat everyone like you would want to be treated.

Would you want to be belittled constantly? No. Would you want to be disregarded by others? No. Does being disrespected hurt? Yes.

Temporarily plant your mind into another’s and attempt to understand their plights.

Although you may say, Brian, why should I always respect people when most of them have no respect for others anyway?

If our entire world treated each other in this manner, most everyone would have contempt for everyone else.

By taking a stroll in someone else’s shoes when dealing with all people; you automatically detach from the very learned narcissism we all are accustomed to and approach your relationships more positively and kinder.

In my humble opinion, it is by far the most selfless way to approach ones life, so to deny its significance would definitely be wrong!

By understanding how you would like to be treated and convert this mindset over to how others should be treated, then a solid foundation for how your own values can be built upon.

This, in turn, assists in shaping what is truly important to what is merely nonsensical. Having an empathetic mindset adds clarity and purity as opposed to being caught up in a selfish tunnel of me and more me.

Certainly, we are all going to have our transgressions, but this approach will limit them and yield more piece of mind, that your intentions towards others are not to be harmful, but harmless.

Without a doubt, you will always encounter people who simply do not care about your feelings, only their own. Don’t let these people derail your good intentions.

Try to always stay in this mindset. It will surely be critical to your mental health. I know this may sound like some sermon, but think of the alternative mindset and the negativity attached to it.

Of course it’s difficult to respect anyone who blatantly disrespects you, but this doesn’t mean you should approach life so negatively.

By sending a message to others that you respect them as a human being and not some tangible object standing before them, you naturally disarm their defenses, and begin speaking to the most real part of them.

Wanting to have a good heart and treating people with dignity is something we should all strive for on a consistent basis.

If this uptempo world is to progress, we all need to do our part by approaching it empathetically and continue to form our values in accordance to this mindset.