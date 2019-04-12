SSU Receives OhioCorps Grant Funding

COLUMBUS, OH– Shawnee State University is one of five public universities to receive a share of a $2.5 million OhioCorps pilot program grant administered by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Funding will be used to provide at-risk secondary students with guidance and positive role models that will help them succeed as they transition to higher education. Shawnee State received a grant in the amount of $498,648.

“I’m pleased that we are able to award this funding to five public universities that have plans in place to serve at-risk students in their region,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed, and the OhioCorps Pilot Program Grant will help ensure that the students served by this program will get the support they need to achieve their goals.”

Shawnee State’s award will be used to serve students and families in the region of Scioto and Pike counties. SSU’s program will be a collaboration between several community partners chosen to provide students with services such as weekly academic tutoring; monthly skill-building sessions on a variety of topics, including study habits, independent living, financial literacy, FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) navigation, and career exploration; transportation to and from monthly meetings; and monthly discussion groups for parents.

“We are grateful for the opportunity that the grant is giving us to reach out to at-risk students in our communities in new ways,” SSU Interim President Jeff Bauer. “We know the program will have a positive impact, giving students a path toward a brighter future through education and peer mentorship. By connecting high school students with college students who have overcome barriers to education in their own lives, and giving them the support and resources they need to succeed, we believe we can help change lives.”