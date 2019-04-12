Chamber Announces Portsmouth Day with the Reds

Tickets are still available for Portsmouth Day at the Cincinnati Reds.

The Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the Great American Ball Park for Portsmouth Day with the Cincinnati Reds May 19th. The Chamber’s Distinguished Citizen of the Year, Jeremy Burnside, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in the 1:10 pm game against the LA Dodgers.

Chamber Executive Director Lisa Carver said there are still about 100 tickets left for the special day. She said the tickets cover admission only for that day.

According to Carver, Portsmouth has been partnering with the Reds for Portsmouth Day for around 25 years now.

Specially priced tickets in designated community day sections are available for $20 each at the Chamber office located at 342 Second Street and will be sold there until April 19th. Handicap seating can be arranged by calling the Chamber office at 740-353-7647. Tickets can also be purchased online up until the day before the game day at www.redsgroups.com/Portsmouth2019.