Grand jury indicts three from Detroit on Drug charges

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has released results of the Scioto County Grand Jury from April 5. The grand jury returned 35 public indictments and four secret indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Heywood Monroe Bell, 44, Detroit, Mi.,: tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer,trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Anthony Glen Garland, 51, Detroit, Mi.: tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Divine Margaret Gunn, 22, Detroit, Mi.: tampering with evidence, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin.

Roy W. Cook, 47, Portsmouth: two counts failure to appear.

John C. Ledford, 32, Wheelersburg: failure to appear.

Jessica A. Lawhoon, 30, Portsmouth: failure to appear.

Robert D. Madden, JR., 49, Lucasville: failure to appear.

Robert D. Madden, JR., 49, Lucasville: failure to appear.

Eric Joshua Reilly, 27, Wheelersburg: aggravated possession of drugs.

Billie Clayton Fulk, JR., 27, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryan Scott Arnold Blanton, 30, Lucasville: possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

James C. Young, 46, Rarden: aggravated possession of drugs.

Shannon Young, 41, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Kayla J. Tuel, 23, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

James C. Young, 46, Rarden: aggravated possession of drugs.

Joseph W. Sears, 34, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of counterfeit controlled substances.

Anita Sue Spriggs, 52, New Boston: three counts endangering children, possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clyde C. Ash, 49, New Boston: three counts endangering children, obstructing official business, possessing criminal tools,

aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Philip Eugene Guido, JR., 29, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, four counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin.

Jonathan Holsinger, 28, Georgetown, Ky.: two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts aggravated possession of drugs.

Danny Stone, JR., 39, Otway: tampering with evidence, obstructing official business, possession of heroin.

Lakota William-Howard Spears, 18, Portsmouth: resisting arrest, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana.

Jesse T. Miller, 19, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana,

possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use or possession of Marijuana drug paraphernalia, trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances.

Jesse T. Miller, 19, Portsmouth: two counts aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Larry Eugene Thacker, 45, Minford: tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Cherie Ann Parker, 46, Minford: tampering with evidence, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs.

Raymond R. Nutt, JR., 43, Beaver: obstructing official business, resisting arrest, aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry Eugene Thacker, 45, Minford: obstructing official business, resisting arrest, aggravated possession of drugs.

Cherie Ann Parker, 46, Minford: three counts receiving stolen property, complicity in the commission of an offense.

Larry Eugene Thacker, 45, Minford: breaking and entering, three counts receiving stolen property.

Larry Eugene Thacker, 45, Minford: resisting arrest, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin.

Andrew L. Jenkins, 27, New Boston: arson.

Darrell J. Nesbit, 54, McDermott: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chad Chestnut, 43, Peebles: theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Billie C. Fulk, 27, Portsmouth: burglary.