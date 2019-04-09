Council talks Branch Rickey Park improvements

On Monday evening, Portsmouth City Council met to tend to regular business of the city.

An ordinance authorizing City Manager Sam Sutherland to enter into an agreement between the City of Portsmouth and Friends of Portsmouth for a Street Arch Lighting Project was up for its third reading, and was passed by council.

An ordinance to amend the salary ordinance as amended by Ordinance No. 2 of 201 to reflect 2% wage increases for AFSCME 1039C and AFSCME 1039 to be effective January 1, 2019, and to repeal Ordinance No. 2 of 2018 was up for its second reading and council voted to have the three reading rule suspended and the ordinance was passed.

Four ordinances up for a first reading: an ordinance amendingsection 1319.03-sanitation of the codified ordinances, an ordinance to authorize extending the terms of a lease agreement between Shawnee State University and the City of Portsmouth regarding the use of Branch Rickey Park for an additional two-year term through June 30, 2021, an ordinance approving the 2019 Capital Improvement Program budget and appropriating funds for same from Capital Improvements Fund No. 301, were all passed for a first reading.

During the discussion on items, Councilmen Sean Dunne and Kevin Johnson both stated they would like to look into improving lighting at Branch Rickey Park to allow for teams to use the field for evening games. According to Bill Beaumont, a night game has not been played at the field in over two years due to inadequate lighting. All members of council, excluding Gene Meadows who was not present, agreed that they would be interested in setting some funds aside in the future for improvements of the baseball field.

While no individuals present in council chambers wished to speak on items on the agenda, one resident spoke on an item off the agenda and inquired about paving of the 27th street and Hillview, to which Sutherland agreed to get with him to speak about the paving schedule.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/04/web1_Johnson1-1.jpg