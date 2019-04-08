SCCTC Student to Attend National Leadership Conference

Lucasville-A student from the Scioto County Career Technical Center will be attending the Business Professionals of America (BPA) 2019 National Leadership Conference, in Anaheim, CA, May 1-5. Scioto County CTC chapter member Hailey Traylor will join nearly 6,000 conference delegates from across the nation to compete in national level business skills competitions and attend leadership development, workshops, general sessions, and national officer candidate campaigns and elections.

In addition to having the opportunity to compete on the national stage and learn from leading business professionals, she will have the opportunity to experience Anaheim, CA and the surrounding areas.

“Each year, the National Leadership Conference offers our students the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete against other students from across the country, and be recognized for their dedication and hard work they have put forth through the year,” said chapter advisor Tracy Stewart, who teaches the Medical Office Management Program at SCCTC.

Business Professionals of America is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for high school, college and middle school students preparing for careers in business, finance and management information systems and other related fields. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. Business Professionals of America has the ability to enhance student participation in professional, civic, service and social endeavors. Members participate in these activities to accomplish goals of self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, student cooperation and safety and health.