Street arch lighting project up for final reading

The Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday evening for its regularly scheduled meeting.

On the agenda are four new items, one item up for a second reading, and one item up for its third and final reading.

An Ordinance amending Section 1319.03 – Sanitation of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Portsmouth, an ordinance to authorize extending the terms of a lease agreement between Shawnee State University and the City of Portsmouth regarding the use of Branch Rickey Park for an additional two-year term through June 30, 2021, an Ordinance approving the 2019 Capital Improvement Program budget and appropriating funds for same from Capital Improvements Fund No. 301 for listed items only and a last ordinance, approving the 2019 Enterprise Funds Capital Budget, designating and appropriating $850,000 in Waterworks Revenue C Fund No. 606; designating and appropriating $117,000 in Sewer System Revenue B Fund No. 622; and designating and appropriating $77,000 in Sewer System Revenue C Fund No. 623 for listed items only, are items that will be heard for a first reading.

An Ordinance to amend the Salary Ordinance as amended by Ordinance No. 2 of 2018 to reflect two percent (2%) wage increases for AFSCME 1039C and AFSCME 1039to be effective January 1, 2019, and to repeal Ordinance No. 2 of 2018 will be heard for a second reading, while An Ordinance authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement between the City of Portsmouth and Friends of Portsmouth for a Street Arch Lighting is set to receive a third reading.

Those present in council chambers will have opportunities to address council on items both on and off the agenda before and after the legislation portion of the meeting.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932