City of Portsmouth Hydrant Flushing Schedule

The Department of Public Utilities will be flushing fire hydrants in the city of Portsmouth beginning April 16th thru May 21, 2019. During periods of flushing, customers may experience loss of water/low pressure/colored water for a period of time. When flushing is completed, customers should notice an improvement in their water service. Schedule is:

April 16– All of Sciotoville.

April 18 – All of Wheelersburg to Franklin Furnace.

April 23– All of New Boston, north on State Route 139, including Eden Park, Rosemount Rd., west on Gallia St. to Mabert Rd.

April 25– West on Gallia St. from Mabert Rd., all areas south of 11th St to Charles St. and west of Offnere St.

April 30– North to the end of Mabert Rd., from Gallia St., including Wayne Hills area, west from Robinson Ave., Young St. to Offnere St., and areas north to Kinney’s Lane.

May 2– South from 11th St. and Offnere St. to Front St. and streets west from Offnere St. to Chillicothe St.

May 7– North from 12th St. and Offnere St. to Kinney’s Lane. All streets west to Chillicothe St. north to end of Argonne Rd. North on Scioto Trail to Coles Blvd. East on Coles Blvd. to and including Shawnee Rd.

May 9,– All streets in south/west end of Portsmouth.

May 14– All of West Portsmouth, including Friendship, north on Routes 73/104.

May 16 – All of Rosemount area and north on Route 23.

May 21 – All high pressure areas.

Flushing will begin at 6 p.m. and will last approximately six to eight hours.