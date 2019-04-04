Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman has announced indictments from the Scioto County Grand Jury which met on March 29 and returned 30 public indictments and one secret indictment. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Tina Renee Groves, 46, Otway: failure to appear.

Gary L. Freeman, 34, Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.

Chuckie D. Blevins, 37, Portsmouth: inducing panic, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin. two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin. Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, two counts aggravated possession of drugs.

Mary Alice Prater, 44, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, failed to file application for registration and pay tax for registration of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.

Randy Eugene Dials, 41, Blue Creek: inducing Panic, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian S. Dawson, 51, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Ryan J. Osborne, 41, Minford: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drugs.

Emily J. Baker, 43, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Ryan J. Osborner, 41, Minford: aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Ward, 30, Piketon: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Charles, 39, South Webster: possession of heroin.

Christopher A. Cornell 37, Portsmouth: possession of heroin.

Timothy Isaith Brumfield, 37, Franklin Furnace: possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Ashlee D. Craft, 28, South Webster: possession of cocaine.

Tawny R. Lyons, 28, Franklin Furnace: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Kalyn Marie Hammonds, 20, Lucasville: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Andrew Clayton Litz, 31, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Johnny B. Osborne, 27, Otway: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments.

Tracey D. Gill, 44, Sciotoville: two counts possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ralph J. Smith, 32, Otway: aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Charlotte Ann Jones, 54, West Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs.

Richard Michael Turner, 24, Franklin Furnace: receiving stolen property.

Courtney Nicole Belcher, 24, Portsmouth: petty theft, five counts theft, three counts telecommunications fraud, tampering with evidence.

David L. Maguire, jr., 46, Portsmouth: nine counts complicity in the commission of an offense.

Jeffrey B. Boggs, 47, Minford: possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sara E. Fugate, 32, South Point: felonious assault.

Michael A. Mosley, 24, West Portsmouth: felonious assault.

Brooklyn R.K. Moore, 24, Portsmouth: perjury.

This information was obtained from the Scioto County prosecutor’s Office. Some names and charges may show more than once in the report for several charges against an individual.