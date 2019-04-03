‘The Final Riff’ coming Saturday

The final House Party, Sun Spot Tanning Salon’s Rock n’ Roll House Party 20 “The Final Riff” is on schedule for the Vern Riffe Center of the Arts, Saturday evening at 7: 30 p.m. The lineup includes Peter Rivera of Rare Earth and War along with a “mystery guest” for the evening.

Steve Hayes, show organizer and radio personality of Hometown Radio (WNXT), stated he was pleased the “mystery guest” has remained a secret.

As previously published January 24 in the Daily Times by Ivy Potter, ‘“We’ve never had a mystery guest and I think people will be stunned and surprised when this gentleman comes out, he had 5 top ten songs himself on the charts. We want to add a lot of fun and mystery, mystic and more importantly wanted people to get their money’s worth, and because it’s the last one we’re going to have, the after party at the Holiday Inn, we’ve got DJ Franky Frank back again this year,” said Hayes. Hayes mentioned that commemorative Shirts, posters and other items would be available for sale.’

If you have not purchased tickets they are available at the McKinley Box Office or online at vrcfa.com and range in price from $35-$75. Generous sponsors help keep ticket prices low as possible. Please pay patronage to those sponsors who have helped bring entertainment to our community over the years.

Follow the Daily Times next week as we prepare a special highlight of the performances brought to our hometown for the Sun Spot Tanning Salon’s Rock n’ Roll House Party over the past 20 years.

